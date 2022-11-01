Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen ended in a disappointing fashion after Kattar suffered an accidental fight-ending leg injury at UFC Fight Night on Oct. 29. The promotion and its fans hope for a smoother road ahead of two remaining UFC pay-per-views and multiple Fight Night cards in 2022.

The year's second half is heating up with memorable moments that should stand the test of time. Islam Makhachev, the pupil of former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, cemented himself as UFC lightweight champion with a second-round submission over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. August played host to a leading candidate for upset of the year. Leon Edwards, likely on his way to losing a decision, shocked the world with a head-kick knockout of pound-for-pound great Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their UFC welterweight title fight.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

The road to UFC 281 is sandwiched between two visits to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Women's strawweights Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos headline a Fight Night card on Nov. 5. Heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac slug it out on Nov. 19, one week after the PPV event.

UFC 281 takes place on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two title bouts take place on the card, with Israel Adesanya defending the middleweight title against former kickboxing rival Alex Pereira and Carla Esparza putting the women's strawweight title up for grabs against former champion Weili Zhang.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2022. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule