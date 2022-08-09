We've reached the midpoint of the year and UFC has seen incredible action in the first half of 2022. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes.

International Fight Week saw City Kickboxing continue its run of dominance with both Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski turning away title challengers. Adesanya outpointed Jared Cannonier while Volkanovski battered Max Holloway in their third meeting. Plus, Amanda Nunes regained her throne atop the bantamweight division when she thoroughly beat Julianna Pena.

Now, the calendar turns to August and some incredible matchups. Bantamweights get some shine when Marlon Vera takes on former champion Dominick Cruz in San Diego on Aug. 13. And the welterweight crown is on the line when Kamaru Usman looks to continue his run of dominance against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 from Salt Lake City on Aug. 20.

Plus in September, Khamzat Chimaev returns in his first PPV headliner against fan favorite Nate Diaz. Chimaev is coming off his toughest test to date when he gutted out a win over Gilbert Burns while Diaz, who is expected to fight out his contract in the bout, has lost three of his last four. However, Diaz has only fought once since beginning of 2020.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2022. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule