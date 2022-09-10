The second half of 2022 is heating up in a big way for UFC. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes in the first eight months of the year.

Perhaps the biggest upset of the year came in August when Leon Edwards shocked the world with his head-kick knockout of pound-for-pound great Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their bout to claim the welterweight title. Edwards was down and likely headed to a decision loss in the rematch seven years in the making. But the thrilling finish shook up both the welterweight and Pound for Pound landscape.

As we roll through September, the PPV slated for the month got a massive overhaul the day before the event. Nate Diaz, expected to be fighting out his contract on Saturday, was set to face rising contender Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279. But Chimaev missed weight badly and caused a complete shuffle atop the card. Now, Diaz will face fellow fan favorite Tony Ferguson in the main event while Chimaev will take on Kevin Holland in the co-main event.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2022. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule