Israel Adesanya touches down in Miami in search of an elusive win over rival Alex Pereira. Adesanya lost his UFC middleweight title to Pereira in 2022, the third time he's failed against Pereira in MMA and kickboxing combined. They meet for a fourth time at UFC 287 on Saturday, April 8.

Adesanya finds himself in an interesting predicament against Pereira. Adesanya has generally been the better fighter over the course of one MMA fight and two kickboxing bouts. Pereira won a very disputed decision in their kickboxing days as well as a come-from-behind knockout in each sport. Pereira remains the only person to ever KO Adesanya and he's done it twice. It's do-or-die for Adesanya as he likely won't see Pereira for quite some time with another loss. The co-main event features an important welterweight tilt between Florida-based fighters Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal.

One month later, Aljamain Sterling defends his UFC bantamweight title at UFC 288 on May 6. His challenger is Henry Cejudo, the former two-division champ returning from a three-year retirement. Sterling has relied heavily on wrestling and back control to cement himself as the bantamweight king. Sterling will face healthy opposition in that department against Olympic gold medalist wrestler Cejudo.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023.

