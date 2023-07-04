ufc-octagon-cage-generic.jpg
UFC returns to pay-per-view on July 8 for the annual International Fight Week. Headlining UFC 290 is a featherweight title unifier between champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim titleholder Rodriguez.

Volkanvoski returns to featherweight from a detour to challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The record books reflect a loss, but Volkanovski certainly earned a moral victory in a strong showing against a larger and acclaimed champion. His first defense back at featherweight is a title eliminator against newly-crowned interim champion Rodriguez.

The co-main event sees UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno attempt to avenge prior losses to challenger Alexandre Pantoja. Other notable fights on the card include Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis in a title eliminator and the retirement fight of former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

UFC returns to the PPV market three weeks later for card that screams fan-friendly. Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje run back their 2018 Fight of the Year contender with the ceremonial BMF title at stake. Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira makes his light heavyweight debu against former champion Jan Blachowicz. Fan-favorites on the card include Tony Ferguson, Bobby Green, Paulo Costa, Stephen Thompson, Derrick Lewis and Kevin Holland.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC 290
July 8
Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Yair Rodriguez (ic)Featherweight titleLas Vegas
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
July 15
Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Women's bantamweightLas Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
July 22
Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
Heavyweight
London
ESPN+
UFC 291
July 29
Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2
Lightweight
Salt Lake City
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 5
Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Bantamweight
Nashville
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 12
Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Welterweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 292
Aug. 19
Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Sean O'Malley
Bantamweight
Boston
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 26
Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung
Featherweight
SingaporeESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 2
Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac
Heavyweight
Paris, France
ESPN+
UFC 293
Sept. 9
TBD
TBD
Sydney, AustraliaESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 16
Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2
Women's flyweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 294
Oct. 21
TBD
TBD
Abu Dhabi
ESPN+ PPV