ufc-octagon-cage-generic.jpg
USATSI

UFC returns to Canada for the first time in nearly four years with stakes in two divisions. Amanda Nunes makes the first defense of her second stint as UFC women's bantamweight champion against Irene Aldana. Plus, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush collide in a pivotal lightweight tilt. UFC 289 touches down at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Saturday night.

A planned trilogy fight between Nunes and Julianna Pena was derailed after the latter suffered an injury ahead of the event. Enter Aldana, a deserving contender looking to continue a banner year for Mexico in the UFC. A win for Aldana makes her the fourth Mexico-born UFC fighter to win a championship in 2023 and the fourth to become UFC champion, including interim titles.

Nunes and Aldana occupy most of the UFC 289 poster, but the people's main event is Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush. Two submission specialists that have added dynamic striking to their arsenals, expectations are this fight will determine the next challenger for UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Next up on the PPV cycle is headlined by a UFC featherweight championship unification fight at International Fight Week. Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez top the card. Volkanovski returns to his kingdom following a narrow but unsuccessful challenge against lightweight champion Makhachev in February. Rodriguez defeated Josh Emmett to win the interim featherweight title that same evening. The co-main event features UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno as he attempts to avenge prior losses to Alexandre Pantoja.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC 289
June 10
Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Irene Aldana
Women's bantamweight
Vancouver
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night June 17
Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
Middleweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night June 24
Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
Featherweight
Jacksonville
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night July 1
Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov
Middleweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 290
July 8
Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Yair Rodriguez (ic)Featherweight titleLas Vegas
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
July 15
Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Women's bantamweightLas Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
July 22
Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
Heavyweight
London
ESPN+
UFC 291
July 29
Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2
Lightweight
Salt Lake City
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 12
Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Welterweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 292
Aug. 19
Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Sean O'Malley
Bantamweight
Boston
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 2
TBD
TBD
Paris, France
ESPN+
UFC 293
Sept. 9
TBD
TBD
Sydney, AustraliaESPN+ PPV
UFC 294
Oct. 21
TBD
TBD
Abu Dhabi
ESPN+ PPV