UFC rolls on with its next international excursion. Having wrapped up a Singapore tour headlined by Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung, the promotion heads to Paris with a card headlined by hometown star Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac.

Gane returns to Paris on Saturday one year after the promotion's first card in France. Gane knocked out Tai Tuivasa that evening in a thrilling Fight of the Night. It marks Gane's first fight since a lifeless submission loss to Jon Jones for the vacant heavyweight title. The fight only reinforced the notion that Gane has a major defensive wrestling gap. Spivac will certainly test that theory with his 65.9% takedown accuracy -- the highest in UFC heavyweight history -- and an average of five takedowns per fight.

UFC returns to pay-per-view next week with its final consecutive international card. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title against Sean Strickland at UFC 292. The main event came together one month before the show after a planned bout between Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis fell through.

