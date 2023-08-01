ufc-octagon-cage-generic.jpg
The BMF championship is in the rearview mirror but two badass bantamweights are ready for a bruising in Nashville. Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Sandhagen was scheduled to battle rising contender Umar Nurmagomedov. Font was set to fight Song Yadong at UFC 292 in his home state of Massachusets. An injury forced Nurmagomedov, kickstarting a carousel of matchmaking shifts at bantamweight. Sandhagen was paired with Font; meanwhile, Song was set up with Marlon Chito Vera after the latter's opponent, Henry Cejudo, was also injured. Sandhagen is one of the most dynamic fighters at 135 pounds and Font is a crisp boxer coming off a stunning TKO win against. Their UFC Fight Night headliner should produce some highlights.

There are some impressive match-ups scheduled further down this month's calendar. Veteran welterweights Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos square off on Aug. 12. The promotion returns to Boston for a pay-per-view event featuring a pair of title clashes. Aljamain Sterling putting his title on the line against Sean O'Malley in the main event. Plus, women's strawweight queen Weili Zhang defends her crown against Amanda Lemos. Capping off the month is an all-action dream match between veterans Max Holloway and "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 5
Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font
Bantamweight
Nashville
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 12
Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Welterweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 292
Aug. 19
Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Sean O'Malley
Bantamweight
Boston
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 26
Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung
Featherweight
SingaporeESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 2
Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac
Heavyweight
Paris, France
ESPN+
UFC 293
Sept. 9
TBD
TBD
Sydney, AustraliaESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 16
Alexa Grasso (c) vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2
Women's flyweight title
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 294
Oct. 21
Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Charles Oliveira 2Lightweight titleAbu Dhabi
ESPN+ PPV
UFC 295
Nov. 11
Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic
Heavyweight title
New York City
ESPN+ PPV