The BMF championship is in the rearview mirror but two badass bantamweights are ready for a bruising in Nashville. Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Sandhagen was scheduled to battle rising contender Umar Nurmagomedov. Font was set to fight Song Yadong at UFC 292 in his home state of Massachusets. An injury forced Nurmagomedov, kickstarting a carousel of matchmaking shifts at bantamweight. Sandhagen was paired with Font; meanwhile, Song was set up with Marlon Chito Vera after the latter's opponent, Henry Cejudo, was also injured. Sandhagen is one of the most dynamic fighters at 135 pounds and Font is a crisp boxer coming off a stunning TKO win against. Their UFC Fight Night headliner should produce some highlights.

There are some impressive match-ups scheduled further down this month's calendar. Veteran welterweights Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos square off on Aug. 12. The promotion returns to Boston for a pay-per-view event featuring a pair of title clashes. Aljamain Sterling putting his title on the line against Sean O'Malley in the main event. Plus, women's strawweight queen Weili Zhang defends her crown against Amanda Lemos. Capping off the month is an all-action dream match between veterans Max Holloway and "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule