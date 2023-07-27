ufc-octagon-cage-generic.jpg
The UFC is bak on PPV this weekend with a card that screams fan-friendly. Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje run back their 2018 Fight of the Year contender in the marquee of UFC 291 on July 29. Poirier and Gaethje will compete for the ceremonial BMF belt. Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira makes his light heavyweight debut against former 205-pound champ Jan Blachowicz. Fan favorites on the card include Tony Ferguson, Bobby Green, Paulo Costa, Stephen Thompson, Derrick Lewis and Kevin Holland.

As we move into the month of August, some impressive matchups are on the horizon. Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font are set to throw down in an important bantamweight clash in Nashville on Aug. 5. Veteran welterweights Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos square off on Aug. 12. And then the promotion returns to Boston for a PPV event featuring a pair of title clashes. The headliner is bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling putting his title on the line against Sean O'Malley. Plus, women's strawweight queen Weili Zhang defends her crown against Amanda Leemos. 

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC 291
July 29
Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2
Lightweight
Salt Lake City
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 5
Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font
Bantamweight
Nashville
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 12
Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Welterweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 292
Aug. 19
Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Sean O'Malley
Bantamweight
Boston
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 26
Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung
Featherweight
SingaporeESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 2
Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac
Heavyweight
Paris, France
ESPN+
UFC 293
Sept. 9
TBD
TBD
Sydney, AustraliaESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 16
Alexa Grasso (c) vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2
Women's flyweight title
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 294
Oct. 21
Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Charles Oliveira 2Lightweight titleAbu Dhabi
ESPN+ PPV
UFC 295
Nov. 11
Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic
Heavyweight title
New York City
ESPN+ PPV