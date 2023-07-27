The UFC is bak on PPV this weekend with a card that screams fan-friendly. Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje run back their 2018 Fight of the Year contender in the marquee of UFC 291 on July 29. Poirier and Gaethje will compete for the ceremonial BMF belt. Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira makes his light heavyweight debut against former 205-pound champ Jan Blachowicz. Fan favorites on the card include Tony Ferguson, Bobby Green, Paulo Costa, Stephen Thompson, Derrick Lewis and Kevin Holland.

As we move into the month of August, some impressive matchups are on the horizon. Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font are set to throw down in an important bantamweight clash in Nashville on Aug. 5. Veteran welterweights Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos square off on Aug. 12. And then the promotion returns to Boston for a PPV event featuring a pair of title clashes. The headliner is bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling putting his title on the line against Sean O'Malley. Plus, women's strawweight queen Weili Zhang defends her crown against Amanda Leemos.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule