England has become a regular destination for the UFC and the promotion is back for its fourth London card in a 16-month span. Tom Aspinall returns to the O2 Arena 364 days after suffering a terrible knee injury to battle Marcin Tybura on Saturday night.
Aspinall was one of the hottest rising contenders in the heavyweight division before an injury derailed him. Aspinall headlined last year's UFC Fight Night in London after setting the record for the shortest total fight time across his first five UFC appearances. Aspinall, in the biggest fight of his career, suffered a fight-ending knee injury 15 seconds into his fight with Blaydes. Aspinall returns to the same arena one year later to challenge a Tybura in rare form.
UFC returns to the PPV market at the end of the month for a card that screams fan-friendly. Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje run back their 2018 Fight of the Year contender in the marquee of UFC 291 on July 29. Poirier and Gaethje will compete for the ceremonial BMF belt. Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira makes his light heavyweight debut against former 205-pound champ Jan Blachowicz. Fan favorites on the card include Tony Ferguson, Bobby Green, Paulo Costa, Stephen Thompson, Derrick Lewis and Kevin Holland.
Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.
Upcoming UFC Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Main event
|Weight class
|Location
|TV
|UFC Fight Night
|July 22
|Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|London
|ESPN+
|UFC 291
|July 29
|Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2
|Lightweight
|Salt Lake City
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Aug. 5
|Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|Nashville
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Aug. 12
|Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC 292
|Aug. 19
|Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Sean O'Malley
|Bantamweight
|Boston
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Aug. 26
|Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|Singapore
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Sept. 2
|Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac
|Heavyweight
|Paris, France
|ESPN+
|UFC 293
|Sept. 9
|TBD
|TBD
|Sydney, Australia
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Sept. 16
|Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2
|Women's flyweight
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC 294
|Oct. 21
|TBD
|TBD
|Abu Dhabi
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC 295
|Nov. 11
|Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight title
|New York City
|ESPN+ PPV