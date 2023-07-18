England has become a regular destination for the UFC and the promotion is back for its fourth London card in a 16-month span. Tom Aspinall returns to the O2 Arena 364 days after suffering a terrible knee injury to battle Marcin Tybura on Saturday night.

Aspinall was one of the hottest rising contenders in the heavyweight division before an injury derailed him. Aspinall headlined last year's UFC Fight Night in London after setting the record for the shortest total fight time across his first five UFC appearances. Aspinall, in the biggest fight of his career, suffered a fight-ending knee injury 15 seconds into his fight with Blaydes. Aspinall returns to the same arena one year later to challenge a Tybura in rare form.

UFC returns to the PPV market at the end of the month for a card that screams fan-friendly. Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje run back their 2018 Fight of the Year contender in the marquee of UFC 291 on July 29. Poirier and Gaethje will compete for the ceremonial BMF belt. Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira makes his light heavyweight debut against former 205-pound champ Jan Blachowicz. Fan favorites on the card include Tony Ferguson, Bobby Green, Paulo Costa, Stephen Thompson, Derrick Lewis and Kevin Holland.

Upcoming UFC Schedule