UFC closed out its 2022 PPV campaign on an awkward note. UFC 282 was expected to crown a new light heavyweight champion when Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev clashed in the main event, but the fight was scored a split draw, leaving the title still vacant after Jiri Prochazka ceded it with an injury.

In the immediate aftermath of that fight, UFC president Dana White made the announcement that the title would be up for grabs at the first PPV of 2023 when Glover Teixeira returns to Brazil to take on Jamahal Hill. That fight now headlines the first PPV in Brazil since the COVID-19 pandemic, which was already set to feature the historic fourth fight between flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

Then, things really heat up once we get to March. First, the vacant heavyweight title is on the line when Jon Jones makes his long-awaited debut in the division against Ciryl Gane. The matchup comes as it was announced that Francis Ngannou has been stripped of his title and released from his contract. Jones will make the walk to the Octagon for the first time since February 2020. Two weeks later, an epic trilogy comes to a head in London when welterweight champion Leon Edwards takes on Kamaru Usman.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule