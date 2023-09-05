UFC continues its international excursion. Having wrapped up tours of Singapore and Paris, featuring Max Holloway and Ciryl Gane winning their respective main events, the promotion heads to Sydney for UFC 293, where Israel Adesanya will defend his middleweight title against Sean Strickland.

Adesanya vs. Strickland came together on one month's notice after top contender Dricus du Plessis was unable to make an eight-week turnaround between fights. Adesanya continues to build his legacy as one of the greatest middleweights in mixed martial arts history after reclaiming his belt from longtime rival Alex Pereira. Strickland's title shot is a matter of circumstance, but the wild man is the longest-tenured middleweight contender that Adesanya has yet to face. Saturday's co-main event features fan-favorite Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov.

The promotion returns stateside for two UFC Fight Nights before catching another flight overseas. UFC 294 takes place on Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi. The card is headlined by a UFC lightweight title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. An anticipated middleweight fight pitting Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev is also set for UFC 294.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule