Big boys collide in Charlotte and a stoppage should be expected. Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida headlines UFC Fight Night on Saturday with a 97% finishing rate between the heavyweights.

Rozenstruik and Almeida are about as effective judge repellants as you can find in MMA. Rozenstruik and Almeida have an absurd 30 combined stoppages in 31 fights. Rozenstruik's 85 kickboxing bouts have translated to an MMA resume chock-full of KOs but absent a single submission. Almeida is a dual threat with double-digit tap outs to accompany his seven KOs. Saturday presents a decent main card spread featuring: Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker, Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Garry and Alex Morono vs. Tim Means.

One month later, the promotion returns to Vancouver, Canada for the first time since September 2019 with UFC 289 headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana. Nunes was expected to meet Julianna Pena in a trilogy bout, but Pena was forced to withdraw with an injury. Now, the two-division champion welcomes a fresh face challenger in Aldana, who has won four of her last five.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight Night
May 13
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida
Heavyweight
Charlotte
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night May 20
Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill
Women's strawweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night June 3
Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi
Flyweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 289
June 10
Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Irene Aldana
Women's bantamweight
Vancouver
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night June 17
Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
Middleweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night June 24
Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
Featherweight
Jacksonville
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night July 1
Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov
Middleweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 290
July 8
Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Yair Rodriguez (ic)Featherweight titleLas Vegas
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
July 22
TBD
TBD
London
ESPN+
UFC 294
Oct. 22
TBD
TBD
Abu Dhabi
ESPN+ PPV