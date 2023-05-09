Big boys collide in Charlotte and a stoppage should be expected. Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida headlines UFC Fight Night on Saturday with a 97% finishing rate between the heavyweights.

Rozenstruik and Almeida are about as effective judge repellants as you can find in MMA. Rozenstruik and Almeida have an absurd 30 combined stoppages in 31 fights. Rozenstruik's 85 kickboxing bouts have translated to an MMA resume chock-full of KOs but absent a single submission. Almeida is a dual threat with double-digit tap outs to accompany his seven KOs. Saturday presents a decent main card spread featuring: Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker, Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Garry and Alex Morono vs. Tim Means.

One month later, the promotion returns to Vancouver, Canada for the first time since September 2019 with UFC 289 headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana. Nunes was expected to meet Julianna Pena in a trilogy bout, but Pena was forced to withdraw with an injury. Now, the two-division champion welcomes a fresh face challenger in Aldana, who has won four of her last five.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule