Jailton Almeida looks for a breakout win in front of his countrymen. The rising contender fights heavyweight stalwart Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night in Sao Paulo on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The promotion took a one-week break after UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev's thrilling first-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 as they head from Abu Dhabi to Brazil. Almeida (19-2) is part of the new crop of athletic heavyweights ravaging the weight class. Almeida was originally expected to test his mettle against fellow grappling expert Curtis Blaydes, but an injury welcomed KO record holder Lewis into the mix. The rising Bonfim brothers, Gabriel and Ismael, are among the six Brazilian fighters featured on the main card.

UFC celebrates its 30-year anniversary on Nov. 11. Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira headlines UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden for the vacant light heavyweight championship. An interim heavyweight title fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall will serve as the co-main event after Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic was scrapped due to an injury suffered by Jones.

UFC 296 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 16. A pair of title fights top the card: welterweight champion Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington and flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval.

Upcoming UFC Schedule