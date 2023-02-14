The UFC schedule continues to roll on. After an epic UFC 284 card Down Under in Perth, Australia, the promotion is right back at it on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Occasionally, a short-notice replacement is more enticing than the original booking. That is arguably the case when former UFC women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade steps in on seven days' notice to fight rising women's flyweight Erin Blanchfield at UFC Fight Night.

Blanchfield was training to fight Taila Santos, the latter of whom was coming off a split decision loss to UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday. The promotion announced during the UFC 284 broadcast that Andrade would fill in for Santos. Santos withdrew from the fight after her cornermen were denied visas, her manager Tiago Okamura told ESPN.

Now, Blanchfield gets an equally stiff test in the former strawweight champion who just battered Lauren Murphy in January. Blanchfield scored her own massive victory in November when she destroyed Molly McCann.

Things continue to heat up in March. First, the vacant heavyweight title is on the line when Jon Jones makes his long-awaited debut in the division against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. The matchup comes as it was announced that Francis Ngannou has been stripped of his title and released from his contract. Jones will make the walk to the Octagon for the first time since February 2020. Two weeks later, an epic trilogy comes to a head in London when welterweight champion Leon Edwards takes on Kamaru Usman at UFC 286.

The latest UFC PPV announced is a rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight championship in Miami on April 8. That card will also feature a much-anticipated rivalry clash between Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule