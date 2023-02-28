The UFC is primed for its most high-profile fight of 2023 so far as Jon Jones makes his long-awaited heavyweight debut against former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship. The pair will meet in the main event of UFC 285 on Saturday night. Hopefully, things pan out more smoothly than the Ryan Spann vs. Nikita Krylov Fight Night headliner that fell-apart moments before the main card started.

Jones vs. Gane follows the announcement that Francis Ngannou had been stripped of his title and released from his contract. Jones will make the walk to the Octagon for the first time since February 2020. Two weeks later, an epic trilogy comes to a head in London when welterweight champion Leon Edwards takes on Kamaru Usman at UFC 286.

The latest UFC PPV announced is a rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight championship in Miami on April 8. That card will also feature a much-anticipated rivalry clash between Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule