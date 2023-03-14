Leon Edwards has the home-field advantage when he and Kamaru Usman complete their trilogy at UFC 286 on Saturday. Usman treks to the O2 Arena in London, England in pursuit of the UFC welterweight title that Edwards took from him in August.

Usman was 56 seconds away from tying Anderson Silva for the longest winning streak in UFC history before running head-first into Edwards' shin. It was a shocking, come-from-behind knockout that earned CBS Sports' 2022 KO of the Year. Edwards tied their series one apiece and returns home to defend his new crown in front of his feverish, faithful fellow Londoners. Saturday's co-main event features a Fight of the Night frontrunner when Justin Gaethje meets fellow striker Rafael Fiziev.

UFC PPVs are also on tap for April and May. On April 8, Israel Adesanya attempts to reclaim the middleweight title at UFC 287 from Alex Pereira, a powerful striker who beat Adesanya in all three meetings across MMA and kickboxing. One month later, Aljamain Sterling defends his UFC bantamweight title at UFC 288 on May 6. His challenger is Henry Cejudo, the former two-division champ returning from a three-year retirement.

