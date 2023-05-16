The UFC women's strawweights are front and center on Saturday. Submission specialist Mackenzie Dern and savvy striker Angela Hill take over the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for this week's UFC Fight Night.

Dern debuted in UFC as one of the most accomplished women in jiu-jitsu and was immediately filed under "ones to watch." She has generally met expectations, attaining a respectable 7-3 record, but has struggled against the better strawweights. Coming off a majority decision loss to Yan Xiaonan, Dern can make up meaningful ground in the aftermath of Xiaonan's impressive first-round knockout of Jessica Andrade. You'll be hard-pressed to find a strawweight with more experience than her opponent, Hill. "Overkill" has been in the UFC longer than Dern has been a mixed martial artist and has nearly twice as many fights. Hill recently snapped her first career losing streak and enters Fight Night with back-to-back wins.

One month later, the promotion returns to Vancouver, Canada for the first time since September 2019 with UFC 289 headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana. Nunes was expected to meet Julianna Pena in a trilogy bout, but Pena was forced to withdraw with an injury. Now, the two-division champion welcomes a fresh face challenger in Aldana, who has won four of her last five.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule