Max Holloway is among the greatest featherweight champions in UFC history but embarks on a new journey after being gridlocked out of the title picture. Holloway, in the aftermath of his third loss to reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski, meets rising contender Arnold Allen in Kansas City on Saturday night.

Holloway has been the featherweight measuring stick for five years -- the 1A or 1B in the division from the time that he beat Jose Aldo for the title until his most recent loss to Volkanovski. The dilemma that Holloway faces is that his third loss to the champ was by far his most decisive. Speaking of longevity, Allen has been one of UFC's most consistent fighters of the last eight years. His slow burn rise through the ranks took 10 wins over nearly as many years, but he's finally approaching the mountaintop on the heels of TKO wins over Calvin Kattar and Dan Hooker. Should Allen win, he will be the first fighter since 2013 Conor McGregor to beat Holloway in a non-title fight.

One month later, Aljamain Sterling defends his UFC bantamweight title at UFC 288 on May 6. His challenger is Henry Cejudo, the former two-division champ returning from a three-year retirement. Sterling has relied heavily on wrestling and back control to cement himself as the bantamweight king. Sterling will face healthy opposition in that department against Olympic gold medalist wrestler Cejudo.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight Night
April 15
Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
Featherweight
Kansas City
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
April 22
Sergei Pavolovich vs. Curtis Blaydes
Heavyweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
April 29
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano
Lightweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 288
May 6
Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Henry Cejudo
Bantamweight title
Newark
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
May 13
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida
Heavyweight
Charlotte
ESPN+
UFC 289
June 10
Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Juliana Pena 
Women's bantamweight
Vancouver
ESPN+ PPV
UFC 290
July 8
TBD
TBD
Las Vegas
ESPN+ PPV
UFC 294
Oct. 22
TBD
TBD
Abu Dhabi
ESPN+ PPV