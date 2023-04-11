Max Holloway is among the greatest featherweight champions in UFC history but embarks on a new journey after being gridlocked out of the title picture. Holloway, in the aftermath of his third loss to reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski, meets rising contender Arnold Allen in Kansas City on Saturday night.

Holloway has been the featherweight measuring stick for five years -- the 1A or 1B in the division from the time that he beat Jose Aldo for the title until his most recent loss to Volkanovski. The dilemma that Holloway faces is that his third loss to the champ was by far his most decisive. Speaking of longevity, Allen has been one of UFC's most consistent fighters of the last eight years. His slow burn rise through the ranks took 10 wins over nearly as many years, but he's finally approaching the mountaintop on the heels of TKO wins over Calvin Kattar and Dan Hooker. Should Allen win, he will be the first fighter since 2013 Conor McGregor to beat Holloway in a non-title fight.

One month later, Aljamain Sterling defends his UFC bantamweight title at UFC 288 on May 6. His challenger is Henry Cejudo, the former two-division champ returning from a three-year retirement. Sterling has relied heavily on wrestling and back control to cement himself as the bantamweight king. Sterling will face healthy opposition in that department against Olympic gold medalist wrestler Cejudo.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule