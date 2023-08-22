Two of the most beloved featherweight fighters of all time are throwing down in Singapore. Former UFC champion Max Holloway and "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung collide at UFC Fight Night on Saturday in what some would dub a fans' dream fight.

You will struggle to find many fighters as comfortable trading in the pocket as the men headlining Saturday's card. Holloway and Jung have the most (9) and second-most (8) post-fight bonuses in UFC featherweight history, respectively. Longtime veterans competing at a high level, Holloway and Jung have both fought for UFC titles in two separate decades.

UFC returns to pay-per-view in two weeks with another international card. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title against Sean Strickland at UFC 292. The main event came together one month before the show after a planned bout between Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis fell through. UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac takes place in Paris the week before UFC 293.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule