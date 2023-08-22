ufc-octagon-cage-generic.jpg
USATSI

Two of the most beloved featherweight fighters of all time are throwing down in Singapore. Former UFC champion Max Holloway and "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung collide at UFC Fight Night on Saturday in what some would dub a fans' dream fight.

You will struggle to find many fighters as comfortable trading in the pocket as the men headlining Saturday's card. Holloway and Jung have the most (9) and second-most (8) post-fight bonuses in UFC featherweight history, respectively. Longtime veterans competing at a high level, Holloway and Jung have both fought for UFC titles in two separate decades.

UFC returns to pay-per-view in two weeks with another international card. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title against Sean Strickland at UFC 292. The main event came together one month before the show after a planned bout between Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis fell through. UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac takes place in Paris the week before UFC 293.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 26
Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung
Featherweight
SingaporeESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 2
Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac
Heavyweight
Paris, France
ESPN+
UFC 293
Sept. 9
Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Sean Strickland
Middleweight
Sydney, AustraliaESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 16
Alexa Grasso (c) vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2
Women's flyweight title
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night Sept. 23
Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Lightweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 294
Oct. 21
Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Charles Oliveira 2Lightweight titleAbu Dhabi
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Nov. 5
Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida
Heavyweight
Sao Paulo
ESPN+
UFC 295
Nov. 11
Jon Jones (c) vs. Stipe Miocic
Heavyweight title
New York City
ESPN+ PPV