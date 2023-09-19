UFC hosts a series of events from their Las Vegas headquarters before taking off to Abu Dhabi next month. Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot headlines the first of three UFC Fight Night cards at the Apex in the coming weeks.

Fiziev and Gamrot are two of the most promising new wave of lightweight contenders. Fiziev is a monstrous striker who made the full-time transition from Muay Thai in 2017. Gamrot is an accomplished grappler with some of the most exciting scrambles you'll see. Fiziev and Gamrot learned valuable lessons in losses against established lightweights Justin Gaethje and Beneil Dariush, respectively, the only setbacks in their last 13 fights combined. An intriguing featherweight fight between Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige occupies the co-main event.

The UFC will take a week off before completing their home game stretch with Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green and Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza headlining Fight Night cards. The promotion then treks to Abu Dhabi for UFC 294 on Oct. 21. The pay-per-view is headlined by a UFC lightweight title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. An anticipated middleweight fight pitting Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev is also set for UFC 294.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule