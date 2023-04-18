Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes are set to offer clarity to the often muddied heavyweight division. The two behemoths collide at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday. Whoever emerges as the apex predator could cement themselves as a viable contender for the UFC heavyweight championship.

Fans are yearning for a dream fight between reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Unfortunately, fans may have to wait even longer as matchmakers struggle to book the mythical fight. That offers a small window of opportunity for two big men. Pavlovich (17-1) is an exciting new injection into the land of the giants, rattling off five consecutive first-round knockouts since losing his UFC debut. Blaydes (17-3, 1 NC) has repeatedly fallen just shy of a title shot, but could finally reach the pinnacle with an eighth win in nine fights.

Two weeks later, Aljamain Sterling defends his UFC bantamweight title at UFC 288 on May 6. His challenger is Henry Cejudo, the former two-division champ returning from a three-year retirement. Sterling has relied heavily on wrestling and back control to cement himself as the bantamweight king. Sterling will face healthy opposition in that department against Olympic gold medalist wrestler Cejudo.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule