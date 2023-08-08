One of UFC's most dependable finishers fights a respected former champion who never shies from a challenge. Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos headlines the promotion's return to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Luque is no stranger to an exciting fight. The welterweight contender has 13 finishes in 14 UFC wins, the third-highest finish-per-win percentage in UFC history. Luque is in a bit of a slump having recently suffered his first knockout loss and the first consecutive losses of his 30-plus fight career. Looking to hand Luque his first losing streak is former lightweight champion dos Anjos. RDA is a hard-nosed veteran who has fought countless world champions over the course of a career spanning nearly 40 years.

The promotion returns to Boston the following week for a pay-per-view event featuring a pair of title clashes. Aljamain Sterling putting his title on the line against Sean O'Malley in the main event. Plus, women's strawweight queen Weili Zhang defends her crown against Amanda Lemos. Capping off the month is an all-action dream match between veterans Max Holloway and "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung from Singapore.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule