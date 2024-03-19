Former UFC women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has her back against the wall against Amanda Ribas at UFC Fight Night inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.

In her last fight, Namajunas caught everyone off guard by moving up a weight class. Namajunas had just come off a split decision loss to Carla Esparza but was near the top of the strawweight ladder thanks to consecutive wins over Zhang Weili preceding it. Namajunas struggled in her flyweight debut against Manon Fiorot but hopes for a better second effort on Saturday. Ribas regularly hops between the two divisions and is coming off a stunning spinning wheel kick TKO victory against Luana Pinheiro. It would be a major feather in Ribas' cap to beat Namajunas and send the former champ on a career-first losing streak

The UFC will celebrate a milestone event on April 13. UFC 300 has a case for being the deepest card ever produced. Five former UFC champions are on the prelims: Jiri Prochazka, Aljamain Sterling, Holly Holm, Jessica Andrade and Deiveson Figueiredo, plus the debut of multi-time PFL queen Kayla Harrison. The main card features three title fights: UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, women's strawweight champ Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan and ceremonial BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway.

