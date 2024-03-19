alex-pereira-mic.jpg
Getty Images

Former UFC women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has her back against the wall against Amanda Ribas at UFC Fight Night inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.

In her last fight, Namajunas caught everyone off guard by moving up a weight class. Namajunas had just come off a split decision loss to Carla Esparza but was near the top of the strawweight ladder thanks to consecutive wins over Zhang Weili preceding it. Namajunas struggled in her flyweight debut against Manon Fiorot but hopes for a better second effort on Saturday. Ribas regularly hops between the two divisions and is coming off a stunning spinning wheel kick TKO victory against Luana Pinheiro. It would be a major feather in Ribas' cap to beat Namajunas and send the former champ on a career-first losing streak

The UFC will celebrate a milestone event on April 13. UFC 300 has a case for being the deepest card ever produced. Five former UFC champions are on the prelims: Jiri Prochazka, Aljamain Sterling, Holly Holm, Jessica Andrade and Deiveson Figueiredo, plus the debut of multi-time PFL queen Kayla Harrison. The main card features three title fights: UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, women's strawweight champ Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan and ceremonial BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight Night
March 23
Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas
Women's strawweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
March 30
Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot
Women's flyweight
Atlantic City
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
April 6
Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2
Middleweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 300April 13Alex Pereira (c) vs. Jamahal Hill
Light heavyweight title
Las VegasESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
April 27
Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape 2
Flyweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 301
May 4
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg
Flyweight title
Rio de Janeiro
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
May 11
TBA
TBA
St. Louis
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
June 22
TBA TBA Riyadh
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night June 29
TBA
TBA
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 3
TBA
TBA
Abu Dhabi
ESPN+