alex-pereira-mic.jpg
Getty Images

The UFC women's flyweight title will find a new top contender on Saturday. Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3 is expected this year after they were announced as coaches on "The Ultimate Fighter" season 32, but Erin Blanchfield or Manon Fiorot will likely await the winner.

Blanchfield vs. Fiorot headlines UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City this weekend in a classic meeting of new blood ready to take the spotlight. They are two of the most impressive new contenders to emerge from any women's division. Blanchfield vs. Fiorot is currently ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the women's 125-pound division. Other notable fights on the card include Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley and Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva.

The UFC will celebrate a milestone event on April 13. UFC 300 has a case for being the deepest card ever produced. Five former UFC champions are on the prelims: Jiri Prochazka, Aljamain Sterling, Holly Holm, Jessica Andrade and Deiveson Figueiredo, plus the debut of multi-time PFL queen Kayla Harrison. The main card features three title fights: UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, women's strawweight champ Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan and ceremonial BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight Night
March 30
Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot
Women's flyweight
Atlantic City
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
April 6
Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2
Middleweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 300April 13Alex Pereira (c) vs. Jamahal Hill
Light heavyweight title
Las VegasESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
April 27
Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape 2
Flyweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 301
May 4
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg
Flyweight title
Rio de Janeiro
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
May 11
TBA
TBA
St. Louis
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
June 22
TBA TBA Riyadh
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night June 29
TBA
TBA
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 3
TBA
TBA
Abu Dhabi
ESPN+