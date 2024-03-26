The UFC women's flyweight title will find a new top contender on Saturday. Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3 is expected this year after they were announced as coaches on "The Ultimate Fighter" season 32, but Erin Blanchfield or Manon Fiorot will likely await the winner.

Blanchfield vs. Fiorot headlines UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City this weekend in a classic meeting of new blood ready to take the spotlight. They are two of the most impressive new contenders to emerge from any women's division. Blanchfield vs. Fiorot is currently ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the women's 125-pound division. Other notable fights on the card include Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley and Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva.

The UFC will celebrate a milestone event on April 13. UFC 300 has a case for being the deepest card ever produced. Five former UFC champions are on the prelims: Jiri Prochazka, Aljamain Sterling, Holly Holm, Jessica Andrade and Deiveson Figueiredo, plus the debut of multi-time PFL queen Kayla Harrison. The main card features three title fights: UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, women's strawweight champ Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan and ceremonial BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule