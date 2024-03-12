UFC 298 was great and UFC 299 was downright fantastic. The road to UFC 300, one of the deepest cards in UFC history, begins with a bumpy ride. Four bland Fight Night cards stand between fans and the milestone pay-per-view event.

First up is a home game for the promotion. Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura headlines the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday. Tuivasa is coming off three consecutive stoppage losses. Tybura was on a great run before Aspinall put him away in 73 seconds. Only two other matchups on the 13-bout card feature fighters acknowledged by UFC's rankings panel: Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson and Josiane Nunes vs. Chelsea Chandler.

There were debates online about whether UFC 299 or UFC 300 was the better card. One thing is certain: UFC 300 has a case for being the most high-level card ever produced. Five former UFC champions are on the prelims: Jiri Prochazka, Aljamain Sterling, Holly Holm, Jessica Andrade and Deiveson Figueiredo, plus the debut of multi-time PFL queen Kayla Harrison. The main card features three title fights: UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, women's strawweight champ Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan and ceremonial BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule