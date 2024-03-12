alex-pereira-mic.jpg
Getty Images

UFC 298 was great and UFC 299 was downright fantastic. The road to UFC 300, one of the deepest cards in UFC history, begins with a bumpy ride. Four bland Fight Night cards stand between fans and the milestone pay-per-view event.

First up is a home game for the promotion. Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura headlines the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday. Tuivasa is coming off three consecutive stoppage losses. Tybura was on a great run before Aspinall put him away in 73 seconds. Only two other matchups on the 13-bout card feature fighters acknowledged by UFC's rankings panel: Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson and Josiane Nunes vs. Chelsea Chandler.

There were debates online about whether UFC 299 or UFC 300 was the better card. One thing is certain: UFC 300 has a case for being the most high-level card ever produced. Five former UFC champions are on the prelims: Jiri Prochazka, Aljamain Sterling, Holly Holm, Jessica Andrade and Deiveson Figueiredo, plus the debut of multi-time PFL queen Kayla Harrison. The main card features three title fights: UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, women's strawweight champ Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan and ceremonial BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight Night
March 16
Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura
Heavyweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
March 23
Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas
Women's strawweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
March 30
Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot
Women's flyweight
Atlantic City
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
April 6
Martin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen
Middleweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 300April 13Alex Pereira (c) vs. Jamahal Hill
Light heavyweight title
Las VegasESPN+ PPV
UFC 301
May 4
TBA
TBA
Rio de Janeiro
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
May 11
TBA
TBA
St. Louis
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
June 22
TBA TBA Riyadh
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night June 29
TBA
TBA
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 3
TBA
TBA
Abu Dhabi
ESPN+