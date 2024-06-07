Islam Makhachev is still UFC lightweight champion but Dustin Poirier put forth one hell of an effort at UFC 302. Saturday's pay-per-view was the first of five UFC cards in June, culminating with Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303 during International Fight Week.

Three Fight Cards have varying qualities between UFC 302 and UFC 303. Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov head to Louisville, Kentucky this weekend flanked by former light heavyweight contender Dominik Reyes and young prospect Raul Rosas Jr. The promotion returns to the UFC Apex the week after for a card headlined by flyweights Alex Perez and Tatsuro Taira. The finale in the Fight Night trio is arguably the best. Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev take part in a middleweight title eliminator in Saudi Arabia. The undercard features Sergei Pavlovich, Johnny Walker, Kelvin Gastelum and Shara Magomedov.

UFC IFW closes out the month as fight fans migrate to Las Vegas for several days of festivities. McGregor vs. Chandler is the big ticket item on an otherwise lackluster card. Former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill fights Carlos Ulberg in the co-main event following Khalil Rountree withdrew from the fight. The other most notable names on the card are Cub Swanson and Joe Pyfer.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule