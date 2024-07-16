The wild ride to UFC International Fight Week is over. Alex Pereira scored a highlight reel knockout of Jiri Prochazka after a dominant performance and Dan Ige saved the co-main event hours before the fight. UFC 303 was complete chaos and as the dust settles, fans can look ahead to the year's second half.

It's a rough start to July after UFC 303. The promotion's first main event offering of the month was a tepid fight between Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez. This Saturday is more of the same as Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba headline the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Lemos is coming off a win against Mackenzie Dern; meanwhile, Jandiroba is on a three-fight decision winning streak. Fortunately, the UFC gets back to producing quality cards the following week.

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall play a home game at UFC 304 in Manchester on July 27. In rematches from inconclusive fights, Edwards and Aspinall defend their titles against Belal Muhammad and Curtis Blaydes. Edwards and Muhammad fought to a no-contest in 2021, the champ's only blemish in eight years. After suffering a freak knee injury, Aspinall suffered a TKO loss to Blaydes seconds into their 2022 London headliner.

Other highlights booked for this year include UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya in Perth, Australia on Aug. 17 and the promotion's highly-anticipated debut at The Sphere in Las Vegas, branded as both UFC 306 and Noche UFC.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule