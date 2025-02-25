The UFC Apex will host the promotion's first event in March 2025. Manel Kape and Asu Almabayev, two fighters inside the UFC's official flyweight top 10, attempt to get closer to the UFC title.

Kape was originally scheduled to fight former UFC flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval. Unfortunately, Royval pulled out with an injury. Kape instead hopes to improve his recent record to 7-1 against Almabayev. The Kazakh fighter is undefeated in four UFC appearances, most recently beating Matheus Nicolau.

The next major event on UFC's calendar is UFC 313. On March 8, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira fights Magomed Ankalaev. A stellar five-round non-title co-main event between Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker was also advertised; however, Hooked announced on Feb. 25 that he couldn't fight due to a hand injury.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule