ufc-wide-general-2024.jpg
Getty Images

The UFC Apex will host the promotion's first event in March 2025. Manel Kape and Asu Almabayev, two fighters inside the UFC's official flyweight top 10, attempt to get closer to the UFC title.

Kape was originally scheduled to fight former UFC flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval. Unfortunately, Royval pulled out with an injury. Kape instead hopes to improve his recent record to 7-1 against Almabayev. The Kazakh fighter is undefeated in four UFC appearances, most recently beating Matheus Nicolau.

The next major event on UFC's calendar is UFC 313. On March 8, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira fights Magomed Ankalaev. A stellar five-round non-title co-main event between Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker was also advertised; however, Hooked announced on Feb. 25 that he couldn't fight due to a hand injury.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight Night March 1
Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
FlyweightsLas Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 313
March 8
Alex Pereira (c) vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Light heavyweight titleLas Vegas
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night March 15
Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze
MiddleweightsLas Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night March 22
Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady
WelterweightsLondon
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night March 29
Brandon Moreno vs. Steve ErcegFlyweightsMexico City
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
April 5
TBA
TBA
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 314
April 12Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego LopesVacant featherweight titleMiamiESPN+
UFC 315May 10Belal Muhammad (c) vs. Jack Della MaddalenaWelterweight titleMontrealESPN+