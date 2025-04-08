Alex Volkanovski is considered one of three featherweight kings. He can bolster his case as the all-time greatest featherweight by becoming a two-time champion at UFC 314.

UFC returns to pay-per-view on Saturday. Volkanovski won't get to avenge his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria, but can recapture his crown. Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will fight for the vacant featherweight title after Topuria shockingly abandoned the belt to fight at lightweight. Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett, Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull and Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva are among the most anticipated fights at UFC 314.

UFC travels north of the border for its subsequent PPV. UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena fight for the 170-pound crown at UFC 315 in Montreal. UFC women's flyweight champ Valentino Shevchenko defends her title against Manon Fiorot; meanwhile, former champ Alexa Grasso fights Natalia Silva.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025.

