An exciting bantamweight clash headlines UFC Fight Night on Saturday. Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo have title aspirations at 135 pounds, but only one can progress this weekend.

Sandhagen is a curious case. He's repeatedly fallen short in pivotal matches. The four people who've defeated Sandhagen subsequently fought for undisputed titles. It might be time to stop calling Sandhagen a future champion, but his dynamic style and unique mentality keep faith alive. Former flyweight champion Figueiredo rejuvenated himself at bantamweight, winning his first three fights. His loss to Petr Yan was a step back, but he's still within a reasonable distance of a title shot.

Next week, UFC travels north of the border for a pay-per-view. UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena fight for the 170-pound crown at UFC 315 in Montreal. UFC women's flyweight champ Valentino Shevchenko defends her title against Manon Fiorot; meanwhile, former champ Alexa Grasso fights Natalia Silva.

Upcoming UFC Schedule