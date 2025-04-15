Alexander Volkanovski is the UFC featherweight champion again, and Paddy Pimblett is ready for the big time. MMA fans have two weeks to cool off after UFC 314. The promotion returns at the end of the month to get the ball rolling on a pair of exciting Fight Night main events.

On April 26, Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates headline UFC Fight Night in Kansas City. Garry is coming off a strong showing in a short-notice loss to top welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov. Prates, who has knocked out his four UFC opponents, gets a big step up after his Geoff Neal fight was scrapped.

Bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo take main event duties the following week in Des Moines, Iowa.

UFC travels north of the border for its next PPV. UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena fight for the 170-pound crown at UFC 315 in Montreal. UFC women's flyweight champ Valentino Shevchenko defends her title against Manon Fiorot; meanwhile, former champ Alexa Grasso fights Natalia Silva.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule