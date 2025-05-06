ufc-wide-general-2024.jpg
UFC 315 is headed north of the border. On Saturday, UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad makes his first title defense against Jack Della Maddalena in Montreal.

Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena is a meeting of convenience after the promotion twice failed to piece together Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov. The welterweights make their first appearances of the year as the vultures circle. Ian Machado Garry is the official back-up, and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will use the outcome to determine his next move. 

The co-main event features UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot, plus appearances by former champs Alexa Grasso and Jose Aldo.

UFC's next pay-per-view occurs in Newark, New Jersey, with another double-header. Bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley run it back, while Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison fight for the women's bantamweight belt.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC 315May 10Belal Muhammad (c) vs. Jack Della MaddalenaWelterweight titleMontrealESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight NightMay 17Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales
TBALas VegasESPN+
UFC Fight Night
May 31Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee BarberWomen's flyweightLas VegasESPN+
UFC 316June 7Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Sean O'Malley  2Bantamweight titleNewarkESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
June 14Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley
WelterweightAtlanta
ESPN+
UFC Fight NightJune 21Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.Light heavyweightBaku, Azerbaijan
ESPN+
UFC 317June 28TBATBALas VegasESPN+ PPV
UFC 318
July 19Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3LightweightNew OrleansESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
July 26TBATBAAbu DhabiESPN+
UFC 320Sept. 13TBATBAGuadalajara, MexicoESPN+ PPV