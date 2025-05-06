UFC 315 is headed north of the border. On Saturday, UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad makes his first title defense against Jack Della Maddalena in Montreal.
Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena is a meeting of convenience after the promotion twice failed to piece together Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov. The welterweights make their first appearances of the year as the vultures circle. Ian Machado Garry is the official back-up, and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will use the outcome to determine his next move.
The co-main event features UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot, plus appearances by former champs Alexa Grasso and Jose Aldo.
UFC's next pay-per-view occurs in Newark, New Jersey, with another double-header. Bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley run it back, while Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison fight for the women's bantamweight belt.
Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.
Upcoming UFC Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Main event
|Weight class
|Location
|TV
|UFC 315
|May 10
|Belal Muhammad (c) vs. Jack Della Maddalena
|Welterweight title
|Montreal
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|May 17
|Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales
|TBA
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|May 31
|Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber
|Women's flyweight
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC 316
|June 7
|Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Sean O'Malley 2
|Bantamweight title
|Newark
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|June 14
|Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley
|Welterweight
|Atlanta
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|June 21
|Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
|Light heavyweight
|Baku, Azerbaijan
|ESPN+
|UFC 317
|June 28
|TBA
|TBA
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC 318
|July 19
|Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3
|Lightweight
|New Orleans
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|July 26
|TBA
|TBA
|Abu Dhabi
|ESPN+
|UFC 320
|Sept. 13
|TBA
|TBA
|Guadalajara, Mexico
|ESPN+ PPV