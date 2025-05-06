UFC 315 is headed north of the border. On Saturday, UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad makes his first title defense against Jack Della Maddalena in Montreal.

Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena is a meeting of convenience after the promotion twice failed to piece together Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov. The welterweights make their first appearances of the year as the vultures circle. Ian Machado Garry is the official back-up, and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will use the outcome to determine his next move.

The co-main event features UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot, plus appearances by former champs Alexa Grasso and Jose Aldo.

UFC's next pay-per-view occurs in Newark, New Jersey, with another double-header. Bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley run it back, while Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison fight for the women's bantamweight belt.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule