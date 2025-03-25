Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg want to prove they are still viable flyweight title challengers. The flyweights headline UFC Fight Night in Mexico City on Saturday.

Erceg takes inspiration from Sean Brady, who entered enemy territory last week and stopped Leon Edwards in front of his fellow Englishman. Erceg aims to do the same against Moreno, who has never won a UFC fight in his home nation of Mexico. Former two-time champion Moreno could get another crack at the title by stringing together consecutive wins. Erceg is coming off consecutive losses for the first time and is desperate to stave off a losing streak.

The mixed martial arts promotion returns to pay-per-view on April 12. Alexander Volkanovski won't get to avenge his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria, but he can recapture the UFC featherweight championship. Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will fight for the vacant featherweight title after Topuria shockingly abandoned the belt to fight at lightweight. Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett, Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull and Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva are among the most anticipated fights at UFC 314.

Upcoming UFC Schedule