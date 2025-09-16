New and old light heavyweight contenders collide at UFC Fight Night. Carlos Ulberg, the highest-ranked contender never to fight for a UFC title, takes on the re-emerging Dominick Reyes.

UFC takes a week after Noche UFC, which featured Diego Lopes' brutal knockout of Jean Silva. The promotion returns on Sept. 27 with a Fight Night in Perth, Australia. Ulberg is ranked No. 3 in the UFC's official light heavyweight rankings after rattling off eight consecutive wins. Reyes' redemption should be studied. After nearly dethroning Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight championship, Reyes suffered three knockout losses. He took 19 months to recoup before erasing his bad luck with three KO wins. Now, Reyes is on the verge of a top-five ranking.

UFC's next pay-per-view features the light heavyweight crown. Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira run it back at UFC 320, seven months after Ankalaev took the title off "Poatan." The double-headliner also features bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen, plus main card violence between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr.

UFC, Paramount+ announce landmark media rights agreement in exclusive partnership, nixing PPV model Brad Crawford

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule