2025 UFC event schedule: Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes, Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 on tap
Check out a complete list of UFC pay-per-view and Fight Night events scheduled for 2025
New and old light heavyweight contenders collide at UFC Fight Night. Carlos Ulberg, the highest-ranked contender never to fight for a UFC title, takes on the re-emerging Dominick Reyes.
UFC takes a week after Noche UFC, which featured Diego Lopes' brutal knockout of Jean Silva. The promotion returns on Sept. 27 with a Fight Night in Perth, Australia. Ulberg is ranked No. 3 in the UFC's official light heavyweight rankings after rattling off eight consecutive wins. Reyes' redemption should be studied. After nearly dethroning Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight championship, Reyes suffered three knockout losses. He took 19 months to recoup before erasing his bad luck with three KO wins. Now, Reyes is on the verge of a top-five ranking.
UFC's next pay-per-view features the light heavyweight crown. Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira run it back at UFC 320, seven months after Ankalaev took the title off "Poatan." The double-headliner also features bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen, plus main card violence between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr.
Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.
Upcoming UFC Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Main event
|Weight class
|Location
|TV
|UFC FIght Night
|Sept. 27
|Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes
|Light heavyweight
|Perth, Australia
|ESPN+
|UFC 320
|Oct. 4
|Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2
|Light heavyweight title
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Oct. 11
|Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweights
|Rio de Janeiro
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Oct. 18
|Reinier de Ridder vs. Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|Vancouver
|ESPN+
|UFC 321
|Oct. 25
|Tom Aspinall (c) vs. Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight title
|Abu Dhabi
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC 322
|Nov. 15
|Jack Della Maddalena (c) vs. Islam Makhachev
|Welterweight title
|New York City
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Nov. 22
|TBA
|TBA
|Doha, Qatar
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Dec. 13
|Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape
|Flyweights
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+