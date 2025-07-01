UFC 317 ended spectacularly with Ilia Topuria knocking out Charles Oliveira to become the lightweight champion. The promotion takes a week to cool off before returning with a deflating Fight Night.

Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira headline UFC Fight Night in Nashville on July 12. Derrick Lewis looks to extend his UFC KO record to 16 against a curious contender. Tallison Teixeira is five times less experienced than Lewis, but passed the early tests with flying colors. Teixeira is 8-0 with eight first-round finishes. Lewis, 40, is long in the tooth, but his power persists.

UFC's subsequent pay-per-view foray has emotional weight. Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier will make his final walk in front of his home state of Louisiana. Poirier challenges Max Holloway for the ceremonial BMF championship. Poirier holds two wins over Holloway, including Holloway's UFC debut.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

