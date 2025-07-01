ufc-wide-general-2024.jpg
UFC 317 ended spectacularly with Ilia Topuria knocking out Charles Oliveira to become the lightweight champion. The promotion takes a week to cool off before returning with a deflating Fight Night.

Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira headline UFC Fight Night in Nashville on July 12. Derrick Lewis looks to extend his UFC KO record to 16 against a curious contender. Tallison Teixeira is five times less experienced than Lewis, but passed the early tests with flying colors. Teixeira is 8-0 with eight first-round finishes. Lewis, 40, is long in the tooth, but his power persists. 

UFC's subsequent pay-per-view foray has emotional weight. Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier will make his final walk in front of his home state of Louisiana. Poirier challenges Max Holloway for the ceremonial BMF championship. Poirier holds two wins over Holloway, including Holloway's UFC debut. 

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight NightJuly 12Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira
HeavyweightsNashvilleESPN+
UFC 318
July 19Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3LightweightNew OrleansESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
July 26Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de RidderMiddleweightAbu DhabiESPN+
UFC Fight NightAug. 2Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro TairaFlyweightLas VegasESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 9Roman Dolidez vs. Anthony HernandezMiddleweightLas VegasESPN+
UFC 319Aug. 16Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Khamzat ChimaevMiddleweight titleChicagoESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 23
TBATBAShanghaiESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 6Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio BorralhoTBA
ParisESPN+
UFC Fight NightSept. 13TBATBASan Antonio, TexasESPN+
UFC 320Oct. 4TBATBALas VegasESPN+ PPV
UFC 321Oct. 25TBATBAAbu DhabiESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight NightOct. 18TBATBAVancouverESPN+