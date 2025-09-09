UFC celebrates Mexican Independence Day with its third annual Noche UFC card. This year, Diego Lopes and Jean Silva headline a UFC Fight Night card in San Antonio.

Two Brazilian fighters headline Noche UFC, but Lopes proudly represents Mexico. Lopes spent the last decade living in and training out of Puebla, Mexico, notably serving as a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coach for former women's strawweight champion Alexa Grasso. Lopes, coming off a competitive but decisive loss to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, works towards another title shot. Jean Silva, ranked No. 10 in the division, will shake up the division if he scores a sixth straight stoppage.

UFC's next pay-per-view features the light heavyweight crown. Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira run it back at UFC 320, seven months after Ankalaev took the title off "Poatan." The double-headliner also features bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen, plus main card violence between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr.

UFC, Paramount+ announce landmark media rights agreement in exclusive partnership, nixing PPV model Brad Crawford

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule