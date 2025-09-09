2025 UFC event schedule: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva, Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 on tap
Check out a complete list of UFC pay-per-view and Fight Night events scheduled for 2025
UFC celebrates Mexican Independence Day with its third annual Noche UFC card. This year, Diego Lopes and Jean Silva headline a UFC Fight Night card in San Antonio.
Two Brazilian fighters headline Noche UFC, but Lopes proudly represents Mexico. Lopes spent the last decade living in and training out of Puebla, Mexico, notably serving as a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coach for former women's strawweight champion Alexa Grasso. Lopes, coming off a competitive but decisive loss to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, works towards another title shot. Jean Silva, ranked No. 10 in the division, will shake up the division if he scores a sixth straight stoppage.
UFC's next pay-per-view features the light heavyweight crown. Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira run it back at UFC 320, seven months after Ankalaev took the title off "Poatan." The double-headliner also features bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen, plus main card violence between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr.
Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.
Upcoming UFC Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Main event
|Weight class
|Location
|TV
|UFC Fight Night
|Sept. 13
|Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva
|Featherweight
|San Antonio, Texas
|ESPN+
|UFC FIght Night
|Sept. 27
|Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes
|Light heavyweight
|Perth, Australia
|ESPN+
|UFC 320
|Oct. 4
|Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2
|Light heavyweight title
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Oct. 11
|Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweights
|Rio de Janeiro
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Oct. 18
|Reinier de Ridder vs. Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|Vancouver
|ESPN+
|UFC 321
|Oct. 25
|Tom Aspinall (c) vs. Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight title
|Abu Dhabi
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC 322
|Nov. 15
|Jack Della Maddalena (c) vs. Islam Makhachev
|Welterweight title
|New York City
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Nov. 22
|TBA
|TBA
|Doha, Qatar
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Dec. 13
|Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape
|Flyweights
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+