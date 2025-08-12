2025 UFC event schedule: Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev, Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 on tap
Check out a complete list of UFC pay-per-view and Fight Night events scheduled for 2025
UFC might have the best fight of the year on its hands. UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is a classic collision of unstoppable force and immovable object. The mammoth middleweight main event headlines UFC 319.
On Saturday, Du Plessis makes arguably his most anticipated title defense against Chimaev. Chimaev, long deemed a future champion, earned his shot by violently submitting Robert Whittaker. Du Plessis has exceeded everyone's expectations. His dominant run includes wins over Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland (twice) and Whittaker. Du Plessis vs. Chimaev headlines UFC 319. A late addition co-main event pits UFC debutant Aaron Pico against featherweight contender Lerone Murphy.
UFC's next pay-per-view features the light heavyweight crown. Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira run it back at UFC 320, seven months after Ankalaev took the title off "Poatan." The double-headliner also feature bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen, plus main card violence between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr.
Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.
Upcoming UFC Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Main event
|Weight class
|Location
|TV
|UFC 319
|Aug. 16
|Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Khamzat Chimaev
|Middleweight title
|Chicago
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Aug. 23
|Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang
|Light heavyweight
|Shanghai
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Sept. 6
|Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho
|Middleweight
|Paris
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Sept. 13
|Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva
|Featherweight
|San Antonio, Texas
|ESPN+
|UFC FIght Night
|Sept. 27
|Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes
|Light heavyweight
|Perth, Australia
|ESPN+
|UFC 320
|Oct. 4
|Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2
|Light heavyweight title
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Oct. 11
|Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev
|TBA
|Rio de Janeiro
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Oct. 18
|TBA
|TBA
|Vancouver
|ESPN+
|UFC 321
|Oct. 25
|Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight title
|Abu Dhabi
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Nov. 22
|TBA
|TBA
|Doha, Qatar
|ESPN+