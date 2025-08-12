UFC might have the best fight of the year on its hands. UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is a classic collision of unstoppable force and immovable object. The mammoth middleweight main event headlines UFC 319.

On Saturday, Du Plessis makes arguably his most anticipated title defense against Chimaev. Chimaev, long deemed a future champion, earned his shot by violently submitting Robert Whittaker. Du Plessis has exceeded everyone's expectations. His dominant run includes wins over Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland (twice) and Whittaker. Du Plessis vs. Chimaev headlines UFC 319. A late addition co-main event pits UFC debutant Aaron Pico against featherweight contender Lerone Murphy.

UFC's next pay-per-view features the light heavyweight crown. Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira run it back at UFC 320, seven months after Ankalaev took the title off "Poatan." The double-headliner also feature bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen, plus main card violence between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

Upcoming UFC Schedule