UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland run it back this weekend. The middleweight rivals headline UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia.

Du Plessis and Strickland previously met at UFC 297. That evening, Du Plessis, adopting the role of challenger, made a narrow split decision to become champion. Du Plessis and Strickland beat Israel Adesanya and Paul Costa, respectively, to set up the rematch. Expect Khamzat Chimaev and Nassourdine Imavov to pay close attention on Saturday. UFC CEO Dana White previously claimed Chimaev will challenge for the title next. Imavov put himself in a prime position after knocking out Adesanya last weekend.

UFC 312's co-main event is a long time coming. Women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her title against Tatiana Suarez, a fighter whose championship potential has repeatedly been stalled due to injuries.

The next major event on UFC's calendar is UFC 313. On March 8, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira fights Magomed Ankalaev. The marquee is supported by a stellar five-round non-title co-main event featuring Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule