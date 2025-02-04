ufc-wide-general-2024.jpg
UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland run it back this weekend. The middleweight rivals headline UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia. 

Du Plessis and Strickland previously met at UFC 297. That evening, Du Plessis, adopting the role of challenger, made a narrow split decision to become champion. Du Plessis and Strickland beat Israel Adesanya and Paul Costa, respectively, to set up the rematch. Expect Khamzat Chimaev and Nassourdine Imavov to pay close attention on Saturday. UFC CEO Dana White previously claimed Chimaev will challenge for the title next. Imavov put himself in a prime position after knocking out Adesanya last weekend.

UFC 312's co-main event is a long time coming. Women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her title against Tatiana Suarez, a fighter whose championship potential has repeatedly been stalled due to injuries.

The next major event on UFC's calendar is UFC 313. On March 8, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira fights Magomed Ankalaev. The marquee is supported by a stellar five-round non-title co-main event featuring Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC 312
Feb. 8
Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2
Middleweight title
Sydney
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night Feb. 15
Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory RodriguesMiddleweightsLas Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night Feb. 22
Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
BantamweightsSeattle
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night March 1
Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape
FlyweightsLas Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 313
March 8
Alex Pereira (c) vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Light heavyweight titleLas Vegas
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night March 15
Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2
MiddleweightLas Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night March 22
Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena
WelterweightsLondon
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night March 29
TBA TBA Mexico City
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
April 5
TBA
TBA
Las Vegas
ESPN+