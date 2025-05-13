Gilbert Burns' back is against the wall. The one-time welterweight title challenger has only lost to the 170-pound division's best, but he's on a three-fight losing streak. Defeating Michael Morales in their UFC Fight Night main event on Saturday is crucial.

Burns' recent losses have aged well. Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena and Sean Brady's reputations increased after fighting "Durinho." Muhammad and Della Maddalena became UFC champions; meanwhile, Brady is ranked No. 1 by the promotion. But losses can only be mitigated so much. In Morales (No. 12), Burns has a young rising talent earlier in his development. Morales, 13 years Burns' junior, is 5-0 in the UFC with three stoppages. Morales knocked out Neil Magny in his last fight.

UFC's next pay-per-view occurs in Newark, New Jersey, with another championship doubleheader. Bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley run it back, while Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison fight for the women's bantamweight belt. Other notable fighters on the card include Vicente Luque, Kevin Holland, Marlon "Chito" Vera and Johnny Walker.

