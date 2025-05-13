Gilbert Burns' back is against the wall. The one-time welterweight title challenger has only lost to the 170-pound division's best, but he's on a three-fight losing streak. Defeating Michael Morales in their UFC Fight Night main event on Saturday is crucial.
Burns' recent losses have aged well. Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena and Sean Brady's reputations increased after fighting "Durinho." Muhammad and Della Maddalena became UFC champions; meanwhile, Brady is ranked No. 1 by the promotion. But losses can only be mitigated so much. In Morales (No. 12), Burns has a young rising talent earlier in his development. Morales, 13 years Burns' junior, is 5-0 in the UFC with three stoppages. Morales knocked out Neil Magny in his last fight.
UFC's next pay-per-view occurs in Newark, New Jersey, with another championship doubleheader. Bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley run it back, while Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison fight for the women's bantamweight belt. Other notable fighters on the card include Vicente Luque, Kevin Holland, Marlon "Chito" Vera and Johnny Walker.
Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.
Upcoming UFC Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Main event
|Weight class
|Location
|TV
|UFC Fight Night
|May 17
|Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales
|Welterweight
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|May 31
|Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber
|Women's flyweight
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC 316
|June 7
|Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Sean O'Malley 2
|Bantamweight title
|Newark
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|June 14
|Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley
|Welterweight
|Atlanta
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|June 21
|Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
|Light heavyweight
|Baku, Azerbaijan
|ESPN+
|UFC 317
|June 28
|TBA
|TBA
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC 318
|July 19
|Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3
|Lightweight
|New Orleans
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|July 26
|Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder
|TBA
|Abu Dhabi
|ESPN+
|UFC 320
|Sept. 13
|TBA
|TBA
|Guadalajara, Mexico
|ESPN+ PPV