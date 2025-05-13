ufc-wide-general-2024.jpg
Gilbert Burns' back is against the wall. The one-time welterweight title challenger has only lost to the 170-pound division's best, but he's on a three-fight losing streak. Defeating Michael Morales in their UFC Fight Night main event on Saturday is crucial.

Burns' recent losses have aged well. Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena and Sean Brady's reputations increased after fighting "Durinho." Muhammad and Della Maddalena became UFC champions; meanwhile, Brady is ranked No. 1 by the promotion. But losses can only be mitigated so much. In Morales (No. 12), Burns has a young rising talent earlier in his development. Morales, 13 years Burns' junior, is 5-0 in the UFC with three stoppages. Morales knocked out Neil Magny in his last fight.

UFC's next pay-per-view occurs in Newark, New Jersey, with another championship doubleheader. Bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley run it back, while Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison fight for the women's bantamweight belt. Other notable fighters on the card include Vicente Luque, Kevin Holland, Marlon "Chito" Vera and Johnny Walker.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight NightMay 17Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales
WelterweightLas VegasESPN+
UFC Fight Night
May 31Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee BarberWomen's flyweightLas VegasESPN+
UFC 316June 7Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Sean O'Malley  2Bantamweight titleNewarkESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
June 14Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley
WelterweightAtlanta
ESPN+
UFC Fight NightJune 21Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.Light heavyweightBaku, Azerbaijan
ESPN+
UFC 317June 28TBATBALas VegasESPN+ PPV
UFC 318
July 19Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3LightweightNew OrleansESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
July 26Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de RidderTBAAbu DhabiESPN+
UFC 320Sept. 13TBATBAGuadalajara, MexicoESPN+ PPV