Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has done it all. Longtime contender Song Yadong is still looking for a marquee win. Saturday's UFC Fight Night headliner in Seattle is important for their careers.

Cejudo hasn't won a fight in five years, but it isn't as dire as it sounds. The Olympic gold medalist retired as champion in May 2020. He returned three years later and took defending champion Aljamain Sterling to a split decision loss. Afterward, he took Merab Dvalishvili to a competitive unanimous decision loss in Dvalishvili's last fight before becoming champion. Cejudo is still competitive against the bantamweight elite but must defeat for that to be true.

Song is a solid bantamweight contender but fell short against Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen in fights that would take him to the next level. A win over Cejudo would be the biggest of his career.

The next major event on UFC's calendar is UFC 313. On March 8, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira fights Magomed Ankalaev. The marquee is supported by a stellar five-round non-title co-main event featuring Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule