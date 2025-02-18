ufc-wide-general-2024.jpg
Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has done it all. Longtime contender Song Yadong is still looking for a marquee win. Saturday's UFC Fight Night headliner in Seattle is important for their careers.

Cejudo hasn't won a fight in five years, but it isn't as dire as it sounds. The Olympic gold medalist retired as champion in May 2020. He returned three years later and took defending champion Aljamain Sterling to a split decision loss. Afterward, he took Merab Dvalishvili to a competitive unanimous decision loss in Dvalishvili's last fight before becoming champion. Cejudo is still competitive against the bantamweight elite but must defeat for that to be true. 

Song is a solid bantamweight contender but fell short against Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen in fights that would take him to the next level. A win over Cejudo would be the biggest of his career.

The next major event on UFC's calendar is UFC 313. On March 8, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira fights Magomed Ankalaev. The marquee is supported by a stellar five-round non-title co-main event featuring Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight Night Feb. 22
Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
BantamweightsSeattle
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night March 1
Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
FlyweightsLas Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 313
March 8
Alex Pereira (c) vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Light heavyweight titleLas Vegas
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night March 15
Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze
MiddleweightsLas Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night March 22
Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena
WelterweightsLondon
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night March 29
Brandon Moreno vs. Steve ErcegFlyweightsMexico City
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
April 5
TBA
TBA
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 314
April 12TBA
TBA
MiamiESPN+
UFC 315May 10TBA
TBA
MontrealESPN+