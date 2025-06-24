UFC International Fight Week is on the horizon for this year. UFC 317 anchors this year's festivities with Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira atop the marquee.

Topuria and Oliveira fight for the UFC lightweight championship vacated by Islam Makhachev, the latter of whom prepares for a welterweight campaign, on June 28. It's a fantastic fight between two former champions with dynamic striking and elite submissions. Supporting the card is a UFC flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.

UFC's subsequent pay-per-view foray has emotional weight. Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier will make his final walk in front of his home state of Louisiana. Poirier challenges Max Holloway for the ceremonial BMF championship. Poirier holds two wins over Holloway, including Holloway's UFC debut.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule