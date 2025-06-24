2025 UFC event schedule: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 on tap
Check out a complete list of UFC pay-per-view and Fight Night events scheduled for 2025
UFC International Fight Week is on the horizon for this year. UFC 317 anchors this year's festivities with Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira atop the marquee.
Topuria and Oliveira fight for the UFC lightweight championship vacated by Islam Makhachev, the latter of whom prepares for a welterweight campaign, on June 28. It's a fantastic fight between two former champions with dynamic striking and elite submissions. Supporting the card is a UFC flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.
UFC's subsequent pay-per-view foray has emotional weight. Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier will make his final walk in front of his home state of Louisiana. Poirier challenges Max Holloway for the ceremonial BMF championship. Poirier holds two wins over Holloway, including Holloway's UFC debut.
Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.
Upcoming UFC Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Main event
|Weight class
|Location
|TV
|UFC 317
|June 28
|Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
|Vacant lightweight title
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|July 12
|Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira
|Heavyweights
|Nashville
|ESPN+
|UFC 318
|July 19
|Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3
|Lightweight
|New Orleans
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|July 26
|Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder
|Middleweight
|Abu Dhabi
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Aug. 2
|Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira
|Flyweight
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Aug. 9
|Roman Dolidez vs. Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC 319
|Aug. 16
|Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Khamzat Chimaev
|Middleweight title
|Chicago
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Aug. 23
|TBA
|TBA
|Shanghai
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Sept. 6
|Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho
|TBA
|Paris
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Sept. 13
|TBA
|TBA
|San Antonio, Texas
|ESPN+
|UFC 320
|Oct. 4
|TBA
|TBA
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Oct. 18
|TBA
|TBA
|Vancouver
|ESPN+