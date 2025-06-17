ufc-wide-general-2024.jpg
UFC International Fight Week is on the horizon for this year. UFC 317 anchors this year's festivities with Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira atop the marquee. Before we get there, Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. do battle in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Hill vs. Rountree Jr. is the final event before International Fight Week begins. The light heavyweights will finally collide one year after they were initially booked to fight each other at IFW last year. Former UFC champion Hill battles back from consecutive knockout losses to Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka. Pereira also stopped Rountree, but, unlike Hill, Rountree's status was elevated after exceeding expectations against "Poaton."

Topuria and Oliveira fight for the UFC lightweight championship vacated by Islam Makhachev, the latter of whom prepares for a welterweight campaign, on June 28. It's a fantastic fight between two former champions with dynamic striking and elite submissions. Supporting the card is a UFC flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight NightJune 21Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.Light heavyweightBaku, Azerbaijan
ESPN+
UFC 317June 28Ilia Topuria vs. Charles OliveiraVacant lightweight titleLas VegasESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight NightJuly 12Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira
HeavyweightsNashvilleESPN+
UFC 318
July 19Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3LightweightNew OrleansESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
July 26Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de RidderMiddleweightAbu DhabiESPN+
UFC Fight NightAug. 2Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro TairaFlyweightLas VegasESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 9Roman Dolidez vs. Anthony HernandezMiddleweightLas VegasESPN+
UFC 319Aug. 16Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Khamzat ChimaevMiddleweight titleChicagoESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 23
TBATBAShanghaiESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 6TBA
TBA
ParisESPN+
UFC Fight NightSept. 13TBATBASan Antonio, TexasESPN+
UFC 320Oct. 4TBATBALas VegasESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight NightOct. 18TBATBAVancouverESPN+