UFC International Fight Week is on the horizon for this year. UFC 317 anchors this year's festivities with Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira atop the marquee. Before we get there, Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. do battle in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Hill vs. Rountree Jr. is the final event before International Fight Week begins. The light heavyweights will finally collide one year after they were initially booked to fight each other at IFW last year. Former UFC champion Hill battles back from consecutive knockout losses to Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka. Pereira also stopped Rountree, but, unlike Hill, Rountree's status was elevated after exceeding expectations against "Poaton."

Topuria and Oliveira fight for the UFC lightweight championship vacated by Islam Makhachev, the latter of whom prepares for a welterweight campaign, on June 28. It's a fantastic fight between two former champions with dynamic striking and elite submissions. Supporting the card is a UFC flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule