2025 UFC event schedule: Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr., Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira on tap
Check out a complete list of UFC pay-per-view and Fight Night events scheduled for 2025
UFC International Fight Week is on the horizon for this year. UFC 317 anchors this year's festivities with Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira atop the marquee. Before we get there, Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. do battle in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Hill vs. Rountree Jr. is the final event before International Fight Week begins. The light heavyweights will finally collide one year after they were initially booked to fight each other at IFW last year. Former UFC champion Hill battles back from consecutive knockout losses to Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka. Pereira also stopped Rountree, but, unlike Hill, Rountree's status was elevated after exceeding expectations against "Poaton."
Topuria and Oliveira fight for the UFC lightweight championship vacated by Islam Makhachev, the latter of whom prepares for a welterweight campaign, on June 28. It's a fantastic fight between two former champions with dynamic striking and elite submissions. Supporting the card is a UFC flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.
Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.
Upcoming UFC Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Main event
|Weight class
|Location
|TV
|UFC Fight Night
|June 21
|Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
|Light heavyweight
|Baku, Azerbaijan
|ESPN+
|UFC 317
|June 28
|Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
|Vacant lightweight title
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|July 12
|Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira
|Heavyweights
|Nashville
|ESPN+
|UFC 318
|July 19
|Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3
|Lightweight
|New Orleans
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|July 26
|Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder
|Middleweight
|Abu Dhabi
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Aug. 2
|Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira
|Flyweight
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Aug. 9
|Roman Dolidez vs. Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC 319
|Aug. 16
|Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Khamzat Chimaev
|Middleweight title
|Chicago
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Aug. 23
|TBA
|TBA
|Shanghai
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Sept. 6
|TBA
|TBA
|Paris
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Sept. 13
|TBA
|TBA
|San Antonio, Texas
|ESPN+
|UFC 320
|Oct. 4
|TBA
|TBA
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Oct. 18
|TBA
|TBA
|Vancouver
|ESPN+