Gregory Rodrigues sets his sights high in the middleweight division. "Robocop" is nowhere to be seen in the UFC's official middleweight rankings but draws Jared Cannonier (No. 7) at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

One-time title challenger Cannonier seeks to avoid his first losing streak this weekend. Hopefully, Cannonier can find the once-consistent knockout power that's abandoned him in the last few years. Rodrigues, an eight-time national Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion, is a KO machine with three straight wins.

The next major event on UFC's calendar is UFC 313. On March 8, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira fights Magomed Ankalaev. The marquee is supported by a stellar five-round non-title co-main event featuring Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

