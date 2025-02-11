ufc-wide-general-2024.jpg
Getty Images

Gregory Rodrigues sets his sights high in the middleweight division. "Robocop" is nowhere to be seen in the UFC's official middleweight rankings but draws Jared Cannonier (No. 7) at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

One-time title challenger Cannonier seeks to avoid his first losing streak this weekend. Hopefully, Cannonier can find the once-consistent knockout power that's abandoned him in the last few years. Rodrigues, an eight-time national Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion, is a KO machine with three straight wins.

The next major event on UFC's calendar is UFC 313. On March 8, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira fights Magomed Ankalaev. The marquee is supported by a stellar five-round non-title co-main event featuring Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight Night Feb. 15
Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory RodriguesMiddleweightsLas Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night Feb. 22
Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
BantamweightsSeattle
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night March 1
Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape
FlyweightsLas Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 313
March 8
Alex Pereira (c) vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Light heavyweight titleLas Vegas
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night March 15
Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2
MiddleweightLas Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night March 22
Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena
WelterweightsLondon
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night March 29
Brandon Moreno vs. Steve ErcegFlyweightMexico City
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
April 5
TBA
TBA
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 314
April 12TBA
TBA
MiamiESPN+
UFC 315May 10TBA
TBA
MontrealESPN+