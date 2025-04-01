Mixed martial arts' top promotion makes one more stop at the UFC Apex before its stacked UFC 314 pay-per-view takes place. Josh Emmett and Lerone Murphy headline UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Emmett only knows pain. The longtime featherweight contender endured five violent, painful rounds against Ilia Topuria in the fight preceding Topuria's rise to UFC champion. Emmett subsequently recorded one of the most vicious knockouts in UFC history against Bryce Mitchell. 17 months later, Emmett returns against another rising contender. Murphy is undefeated in 16 fights, most recently beating Dan Ige and Edson Barboza.

The mixed martial arts promotion returns to pay-per-view on April 12. Alexander Volkanovski won't get to avenge his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria, but he can recapture the UFC featherweight championship. Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will fight for the vacant featherweight title after Topuria shockingly abandoned the belt to fight at lightweight. Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett, Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull and Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva are among the most anticipated fights at UFC 314.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule