2025 UFC event schedule: Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley, Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira on tap
Check out a complete list of UFC pay-per-view and Fight Night events scheduled for 2025
UFC International Fight Week is on the horizon for this year. UFC 317 anchors this year's festivities with Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira atop the marquee. Before we get there, Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley do battle in Atlanta.
Usman's welterweight title campaign cemented him as the second-best welterweight ever, behind Georges St-Pierre. His career has stalled since then, losing twice to Leon Edwards and once to Khamzat Chimaev. Usman returns after a 19-month hiatus to fight a streaking contender. Buckley seems to have put all the pieces together. The once-struggling prospect is on a career-best six-fight winning streak with consecutive knockouts of Colby Covington and Stephen Thompson. This crossroads fight headlines Saturday's UFC Fight Night in Atlanta.
Topuria and Oliveira fight for the UFC lightweight championship vacated by Islam Makhachev, the latter of whom prepares for a welterweight campaign, on June 28. It's a fantastic fight between two former champions with dynamic striking and elite submissions. Supporting the card is a UFC flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.
Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.
Upcoming UFC Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Main event
|Weight class
|Location
|TV
|UFC Fight Night
|June 14
|Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley
|Welterweight
|Atlanta
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|June 21
|Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
|Light heavyweight
|Baku, Azerbaijan
|ESPN+
|UFC 317
|June 28
|Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
|Vacant lightweight title
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|July 12
|Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira
|Heavyweights
|Nashville
|ESPN+
|UFC 318
|July 19
|Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3
|Lightweight
|New Orleans
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|July 26
|Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder
|Middleweight
|Abu Dhabi
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Aug. 2
|Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira
|Flyweight
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC 319
|Aug. 16
|Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Khamzat Chimaev
|Middleweight title
|Chicago
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Sept. 13
|TBA
|TBA
|San Antonio, Texas
|ESPN+
|UFC 320
|Oct. 4
|TBA
|TBA
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+ PPV