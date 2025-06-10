UFC International Fight Week is on the horizon for this year. UFC 317 anchors this year's festivities with Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira atop the marquee. Before we get there, Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley do battle in Atlanta.

Usman's welterweight title campaign cemented him as the second-best welterweight ever, behind Georges St-Pierre. His career has stalled since then, losing twice to Leon Edwards and once to Khamzat Chimaev. Usman returns after a 19-month hiatus to fight a streaking contender. Buckley seems to have put all the pieces together. The once-struggling prospect is on a career-best six-fight winning streak with consecutive knockouts of Colby Covington and Stephen Thompson. This crossroads fight headlines Saturday's UFC Fight Night in Atlanta.

Topuria and Oliveira fight for the UFC lightweight championship vacated by Islam Makhachev, the latter of whom prepares for a welterweight campaign, on June 28. It's a fantastic fight between two former champions with dynamic striking and elite submissions. Supporting the card is a UFC flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule