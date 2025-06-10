ufc-wide-general-2024.jpg
Getty Images

UFC International Fight Week is on the horizon for this year. UFC 317 anchors this year's festivities with Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira atop the marquee. Before we get there, Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley do battle in Atlanta.

Usman's welterweight title campaign cemented him as the second-best welterweight ever, behind Georges St-Pierre. His career has stalled since then, losing twice to Leon Edwards and once to Khamzat Chimaev. Usman returns after a 19-month hiatus to fight a streaking contender. Buckley seems to have put all the pieces together. The once-struggling prospect is on a career-best six-fight winning streak with consecutive knockouts of Colby Covington and Stephen Thompson. This crossroads fight headlines Saturday's UFC Fight Night in Atlanta.

Topuria and Oliveira fight for the UFC lightweight championship vacated by Islam Makhachev, the latter of whom prepares for a welterweight campaign, on June 28. It's a fantastic fight between two former champions with dynamic striking and elite submissions. Supporting the card is a UFC flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight Night
June 14Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley
WelterweightAtlanta
ESPN+
UFC Fight NightJune 21Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.Light heavyweightBaku, Azerbaijan
ESPN+
UFC 317June 28Ilia Topuria vs. Charles OliveiraVacant lightweight titleLas VegasESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight NightJuly 12Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira
HeavyweightsNashvilleESPN+
UFC 318
July 19Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3LightweightNew OrleansESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
July 26Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de RidderMiddleweightAbu DhabiESPN+
UFC Fight NightAug. 2Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro TairaFlyweightLas VegasESPN+
UFC 319Aug. 16Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Khamzat ChimaevMiddleweight titleChicagoESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight NightSept. 13TBATBASan Antonio, TexasESPN+
UFC 320Oct. 4TBATBALas VegasESPN+ PPV