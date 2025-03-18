ufc-wide-general-2024.jpg
Leon Edwards returns to home soil after losing the UFC welterweight championship. Edwards competes for the first time since losing to Belal Muhammad in July, taking on Sean Brady in London.

Edwards vs. Brady headlines UFC Fight Night on Saturday. Edwards strung together three UFC welterweight title defenses before Muhammad upset him in his home country of England. He'll take on Brady, a rising welterweight contender coming off consecutive wins over UFC title challengers Gilbert Burns and Kelvin Gastelum. Brady -- who fills in for Jack Della Maddalena on short notice -- has only lost once in 18 professional fights, against Muhammad. Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg meet in a light heavyweight co-main event that could produce a new title challenger.

The mixed martial arts promotion returns to pay-per-view on April 12. Alexander Volkanovski won't get to avenge his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria, but he can recapture the UFC featherweight championship. Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will fight for the vacant featherweight title after Topuria shockingly abandoned the belt to fight at lightweight. Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett, Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull and Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva are among the most anticipated fights at UFC 314.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight Night March 22
Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady
WelterweightsLondon
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night March 29
Brandon Moreno vs. Steve ErcegFlyweightsMexico City
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
April 5
Josh Emmett vs. Lerone MurphyFeatherweightsLas Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 314
April 12Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego LopesVacant featherweight titleMiamiESPN+
UFC Fight Night
April 26Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
Light heavyweightsKansas City, MissouriESPN+
UFC Fight Night
May 3Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson FigueiredoBantamweightDes Moines, IowaESPN+
UFC 315May 10Belal Muhammad (c) vs. Jack Della MaddalenaWelterweight titleMontrealESPN+
UFC 316June 7TBATBANewark, New JerseyESPN+
UFC 317June 28TBATBALas VegasESPN+