Leon Edwards returns to home soil after losing the UFC welterweight championship. Edwards competes for the first time since losing to Belal Muhammad in July, taking on Sean Brady in London.

Edwards vs. Brady headlines UFC Fight Night on Saturday. Edwards strung together three UFC welterweight title defenses before Muhammad upset him in his home country of England. He'll take on Brady, a rising welterweight contender coming off consecutive wins over UFC title challengers Gilbert Burns and Kelvin Gastelum. Brady -- who fills in for Jack Della Maddalena on short notice -- has only lost once in 18 professional fights, against Muhammad. Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg meet in a light heavyweight co-main event that could produce a new title challenger.

The mixed martial arts promotion returns to pay-per-view on April 12. Alexander Volkanovski won't get to avenge his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria, but he can recapture the UFC featherweight championship. Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will fight for the vacant featherweight title after Topuria shockingly abandoned the belt to fight at lightweight. Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett, Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull and Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva are among the most anticipated fights at UFC 314.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule