The UFC heads to China with a native fighter in the marquee. Zhang Mingyang faces the biggest opportunity of his career, headlining his first UFC Fight Night against established name Johnny Walker.

Zhang's Octagon run has been short but dominant. The Chinese fighter has knocked out his three UFC opponents, each in the first round. That should signal alarm bells for Walker. Once touted as a future player at light heavyweight, Walker is coming off consecutive KO losses. It's the third time he's had to claw back from back-to-back losses. Saturday's co-main event has a strong argument for headlining the card as bantamweight Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling collide.

UFC's next pay-per-view features the light heavyweight crown. Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira run it back at UFC 320, seven months after Ankalaev took the title off "Poatan." The double-headliner also features bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen, plus main card violence between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 23
Johnny Walker vs. Zhang MingyangLight heavyweightShanghaiESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 6Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio BorralhoMiddleweightParisESPN+
UFC Fight NightSept. 13Diego Lopes vs. Jean SilvaFeatherweightSan Antonio, TexasESPN+
UFC FIght NightSept. 27Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick ReyesLight heavyweightPerth, AustraliaESPN+
UFC 320Oct. 4Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2Light heavyweight titleLas VegasESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight NightOct. 11Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael FizievLightweightsRio de JaneiroESPN+
UFC Fight NightOct. 18TBA
TBA
VancouverESPN+
UFC 321Oct. 25Tom Aspinall (c) vs. Ciryl GaneHeavyweight titleAbu DhabiESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight NightNov. 22TBATBADoha, QatarESPN+