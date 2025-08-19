The UFC heads to China with a native fighter in the marquee. Zhang Mingyang faces the biggest opportunity of his career, headlining his first UFC Fight Night against established name Johnny Walker.

Zhang's Octagon run has been short but dominant. The Chinese fighter has knocked out his three UFC opponents, each in the first round. That should signal alarm bells for Walker. Once touted as a future player at light heavyweight, Walker is coming off consecutive KO losses. It's the third time he's had to claw back from back-to-back losses. Saturday's co-main event has a strong argument for headlining the card as bantamweight Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling collide.

UFC's next pay-per-view features the light heavyweight crown. Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira run it back at UFC 320, seven months after Ankalaev took the title off "Poatan." The double-headliner also features bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen, plus main card violence between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Upcoming UFC Schedule