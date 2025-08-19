2025 UFC event schedule: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2, Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang, on tap
Check out a complete list of UFC pay-per-view and Fight Night events scheduled for 2025
The UFC heads to China with a native fighter in the marquee. Zhang Mingyang faces the biggest opportunity of his career, headlining his first UFC Fight Night against established name Johnny Walker.
Zhang's Octagon run has been short but dominant. The Chinese fighter has knocked out his three UFC opponents, each in the first round. That should signal alarm bells for Walker. Once touted as a future player at light heavyweight, Walker is coming off consecutive KO losses. It's the third time he's had to claw back from back-to-back losses. Saturday's co-main event has a strong argument for headlining the card as bantamweight Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling collide.
UFC's next pay-per-view features the light heavyweight crown. Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira run it back at UFC 320, seven months after Ankalaev took the title off "Poatan." The double-headliner also features bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen, plus main card violence between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr.
Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.
Upcoming UFC Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Main event
|Weight class
|Location
|TV
|UFC Fight Night
|Aug. 23
|Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang
|Light heavyweight
|Shanghai
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Sept. 6
|Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho
|Middleweight
|Paris
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Sept. 13
|Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva
|Featherweight
|San Antonio, Texas
|ESPN+
|UFC FIght Night
|Sept. 27
|Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes
|Light heavyweight
|Perth, Australia
|ESPN+
|UFC 320
|Oct. 4
|Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2
|Light heavyweight title
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Oct. 11
|Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweights
|Rio de Janeiro
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Oct. 18
|TBA
|TBA
|Vancouver
|ESPN+
|UFC 321
|Oct. 25
|Tom Aspinall (c) vs. Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight title
|Abu Dhabi
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Nov. 22
|TBA
|TBA
|Doha, Qatar
|ESPN+