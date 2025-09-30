ufc-wide-general-2024.jpg
Getty Images

Alex Pereira wants his UFC light heavyweight championship back. To do so, Pereira must beat Magomed Ankalaev, the man who took the title from him. The 205-pound rivals run it back at UFC 320 on Saturday.

Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 headlines T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the same venue they fought in seven months ago. Ankalaev nullified Pereira's world-class striking last time, ending a four-fight title run that saw "Poatan" knock out every opponent. Saturday's double-headliner also features bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen, plus main card violence between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr.

UFC returns to pay-per-view on Oct. 25 with a heavyweight title fight. Tom Aspinall makes his first undisputed title defense after Jon Jones vacated the title and retired. He'll fight arguably the division's second-best active fighter, former interim champion Ciryl Gane. Supporting the card is a vacant women's strawweight title fight between Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzi Dern, which was booked after Zhang Weili vacated the title to fight women's flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko, and the return of Umar Nurmagomedov.

UFC, Paramount+ announce landmark media rights agreement in exclusive partnership, nixing PPV model
Brad Crawford
UFC, Paramount+ announce landmark media rights agreement in exclusive partnership, nixing PPV model

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC 320Oct. 4Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2Light heavyweight titleLas VegasESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight NightOct. 11Charles Oliveira vs. Matuesz GamrotLightweightsRio de JaneiroESPN+
UFC Fight NightOct. 18Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan AllenMiddleweight
VancouverESPN+
UFC 321Oct. 25Tom Aspinall (c) vs. Ciryl GaneHeavyweight titleAbu DhabiESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight NightNov. 1Steve Garcia vs. David OnamaFeatherweightsLas VegasESPN+
UFC Fight NightNov. 8Ismael Bonfim vs. Randy BrownWelterweightsLas VegasESPN+
UFC 322Nov. 15Jack Della Maddalena (c) vs. Islam MakhachevWelterweight titleNew York CityESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight NightNov. 22TBATBADoha, QatarESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Dec. 13Brandon Royval vs. Manel KapeFlyweightsLas VegasESPN+