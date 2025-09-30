Alex Pereira wants his UFC light heavyweight championship back. To do so, Pereira must beat Magomed Ankalaev, the man who took the title from him. The 205-pound rivals run it back at UFC 320 on Saturday.

Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 headlines T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the same venue they fought in seven months ago. Ankalaev nullified Pereira's world-class striking last time, ending a four-fight title run that saw "Poatan" knock out every opponent. Saturday's double-headliner also features bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen, plus main card violence between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr.

UFC returns to pay-per-view on Oct. 25 with a heavyweight title fight. Tom Aspinall makes his first undisputed title defense after Jon Jones vacated the title and retired. He'll fight arguably the division's second-best active fighter, former interim champion Ciryl Gane. Supporting the card is a vacant women's strawweight title fight between Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzi Dern, which was booked after Zhang Weili vacated the title to fight women's flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko, and the return of Umar Nurmagomedov.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule