Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze experience deja vu. The middleweight contenders previously met at UFC 286, and Vettori picked up the decision win. They run it back nearly two years to the day in a UFC Fight Night main event on Saturday.

Vettori vs. Dolidze isn't a rematch people are pining for, but it's interesting to see how their careers have developed since. Vettori only fought once after beating Dolidze, losing Jared Cannonier in June 2023. Dolidze was far more active, fighting three times. Dolidze lost a majority decision to Nassourdine Imavov -- who would later become a top contender in the division -- before beating Anthony Smith and Kevin Holland.

The mixed martial arts promotion returns to pay-per-view on April 12. Alexander Volkanovski won't get to avenge his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria, but he can recapture the UFC featherweight championship. Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will fight for the vacant featherweight title after Topuria shockingly abandoned the belt to fight at lightweight. Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett, Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull and Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva are among the most anticipated fights at UFC 314.

Upcoming UFC Schedule